Harrison Ford has a new species of snake named after him!

Otishi National Park, Peru - Scientists working in Peru have named a new species of snake after Harrison Ford in honor of the Indiana Jones star 's support for conservation work!

A new species of snake has been given the scientific name Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, in honor of Hollywood star Harrison Ford! © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Daniel LEAL / AFP

The 16-inch reptile was first discovered in May 2022 in the jungle mountains of Otishi National Park, San Marcos National University said Wednesday.



But it was not until now that researchers concluded it was indeed a previously unknown species.

This creature is a yellowish-brown color, with black spots, a black belly and copper eyes.

It has been given the scientific name Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

The snake was first found by a team of researchers from San Marcos National University, Florida International University, and Illinois Wesleyan University led by Edgar Lehr, a US-German biologist. He told AFP he picked the name because of Ford's dedication to environmental issues.

"I found out that Harrison Ford agreed to have his name used via a consultation that Conservation International made," he added, referring to an NGO.

Lehr said the snake was discovered in an area that is only accessible by helicopter: "It took us seven days to find it."

The snake is harmless to adult humans but it is good at hunting toads and lizards, he added.