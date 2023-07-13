Otter madness! California surfers terrorized by one furry hijacker

Santa Cruz, California - A sea otter that has been attacking surfers and commandeering their boards is making waves in California!

A notorious female sea otter has been attacking surfers in the city of Santa Cruz, California. © Collage: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP & 123RF/prazis

Wildlife authorities in the city of Santa Cruz, about a 90-minute drive south of San Francisco, have actually posted a warning to the public about the animal, which they say is a five-year-old female.



She has been attacking surfers for weeks but of late her marauding has risen to a new level.

In a stunning video posted Monday on Twitter, the otter climbs up on one surfer's board, and hangs on as he tries to shake and roll it to get her off. At one point the otter lunges at him, and eventually starts biting the board. She is downright relentless.

The authorities have put out an all-points bulletin about this critter.

"Due to the increasing public safety risk, a team from CDFW and the Monterey Bay Aquarium trained in the capture and handling of sea otters has been deployed to attempt to capture and rehome her," reads a statement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. CDFW is the equivalent California state agency.

Settlers in America used to hunt sea otters for their pelts until the early 20th century, and their numbers dwindled almost to the point of extinction.

The animals are still endangered but they have fought back and it is believed there are around 3,000 of them in the waters of the northern Pacific.