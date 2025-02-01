Prehistoric 66-million-year-old vomit found in Denmark, revealing ancient food chain

Copenhagen, Denmark - A piece of fossilized vomit, dating back to when dinosaurs roamed the earth, has been discovered in Denmark, the Museum of East Zealand said this week.

A handout picture taken on June 10, 2024 and released on Thursday by the Ostsjællands Museum in Faxen, Denmark, shows a regurgitated clump of sea lily fragments from at least two different species of sea lilies that were eaten during the Cretaceous period 66 million years ago. © Sten Lennart Jakobsen / AFP

The find was made by a local amateur fossil hunter on the Cliffs of Stevns, a UNESCO-listed site south of Copenhagen.

While out on a walk, Peter Bennicke found some unusual fragments, which turned out to be pieces of sea lily, in a piece of chalk.

He then took the fragments to a museum for examination, where scientists dated the vomit to the end of the Cretaceous era some 66 million years ago.

According to experts, the vomit is made up of at least two different species of sea lily, which were likely eaten by a fish that threw up the parts it could not digest.

"This type of find... is considered very important when reconstructing past ecosystems because it provides important information about which animals were eaten by which," the museum said in a press release.

Paleontologist Jesper Milan hailed the discovery as "truly an unusual find," adding it helped explain the relationships in the prehistoric food chain.