Wolverine spotted in California is the second confirmed in a century

Los Angeles, California - A wild wolverine was spotted multiple times in California last month, only the second specimen to be verified by experts in the past century, according to California's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

California's Department of Fish and Wildlife have confirmed a rare spotting of a wild wolverine. © IMAGO / Wirestock

Over a two-week period in May, the wolverine was reported twice in Inyo National Forest and once in Yosemite National Park. Photos and videos of the animal were analyzed by US Forest Service experts, who confirmed it was the same creature due to its body proportions, coloration, and movement.



"Wolverines can travel great distances, making it likely that the recent sightings are all of the same animal," Department of Fish and Wildlife Senior Environmental Scientist Daniel Gammons said in a statement. "Because only two wolverines have been confirmed in California during the last 100 years, these latest detections are exciting."

A wolverine has not been spotted in the California wilderness since 2018, and that same creature was also reported in 2008 within the Truckee region of Tahoe National Forest. Given wolverines typically live 12 to 13 years, the 2023 sightings are believed to be a different animal.

"Some people may be seeing it and not realizing it's incredibly rare," said Tim Daly, a spokesman for the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Julia Lawson, another environmental scientist with the department, said records exist of wolverines living in the Sierra Nevada until 1922. However, that population was eroded by a combination of hunting, trapping, and poisoning to prevent them from preying on livestock.