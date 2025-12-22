Actor James Ransone, star of The Wire and It: Chapter Two, has died

Los Angeles, California - Actor James Ransone, best known for his performance as drug dealer Ziggy Sobotka on the crime drama The Wire, has died aged 46, officials said Sunday.

Actor James Ransone has died at the age of 46. © Robyn Beck / AFP

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Ransone died by suicide.

A character actor who often played men with troubled pasts, Ransone was born in Baltimore, Maryland – the primary setting for The Wire, which followed police officers and the drug dealers they investigated during the early 2000s.

He played a dock worker-turned-dealer in 12 episodes of the award-winning show's second season.

In addition to his work in television, Ransone starred in several Hollywood films, including horror flicks It: Chapter Two and The Black Phone.

His last on-screen apperances this year were in the Peacock television show Poker Face and Black Phone 2.

Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie, who shared an emotional tribute to him via Instagram on Sunday.

"I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again," she wrote. "You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right."