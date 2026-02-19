Bill Gates cancels AI summit speech amid backlash over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Seattle, Washington - Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently canceled his keynote address at a forum on artificial intelligence as he faces backlash over his alleged ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Gates recently canceled his scheduled speech at the AI Impact Summit in India as he faces backlash over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the Gates Foundation said in a statement, without giving a reason for the withdrawal.

Gates was scheduled to speak at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.

The cancellation comes after the Department of Justice released a trove of Epstein files that mentioned a number of wealthy figures, including Gates, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump.

In a number of emails, Epstein discussed his relationship with Gates, claiming he helped secure illicit drugs and women for the billionaire.

Gates has since apologized for his ties to Epstein and said he regrets every minute he spent with him. He continues to insist he was not involved in any wrongdoing.

In a recent interview, Melinda French Gates, who was married to Bill Gates from 1994 to 2021, described her reaction to the news as "unbelievable sadness," saying her ex and others listed in the files should face some kind of accountability.