Battle of the exes: Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend Devin Booker seemingly reignites feud with Bad Bunny
Los Angeles, California - Did Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend Devin Booker throw shade at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show?
After the 2026 NBA All-Star game, the Phoenix Suns guard gave an interesting response when asked if he caught the Monaco rapper's show.
"I'm Mexican – I didn't watch to be completely honest," Devin briefly told reporters in the viral clip.
The short-and-sweet reply was enough for fans to begin theorizing that the athlete is still beefing with Bunny, born Benito Ocasio.
Both A-list men have dated the 30-year-old supermodel at separate times, with Kendall's romance with Ocasio being more recent since the two split in 2024.
As for Devin, the reality star and the 29-year-old athlete had an on-and-off relationship between 2020 and 2022.
Rumors of a feud began after the Grammy-winning Latin artist allegedly shaded Devin on the 2023 track Coco Chanel.
Kendall, who attended this year's Super Bowl, sparked reunion rumors with the NBA star last year.
As of February, Kenny is still a single woman, recently addressing the longstanding gossip that she's a secret lesbian.
