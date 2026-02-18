Battle of the exes: Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend Devin Booker seemingly reignites feud with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner's (c) ex-boyfriend Devin Booker (r) had a seemingly shady remark about her other ex Bad Bunny's (l) halftime show. © Collage: Neilson Barnard & Amy Sussman & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After the 2026 NBA All-Star game, the Phoenix Suns guard gave an interesting response when asked if he caught the Monaco rapper's show.

"I'm Mexican – I didn't watch to be completely honest," Devin briefly told reporters in the viral clip.

The short-and-sweet reply was enough for fans to begin theorizing that the athlete is still beefing with Bunny, born Benito Ocasio.

Both A-list men have dated the 30-year-old supermodel at separate times, with Kendall's romance with Ocasio being more recent since the two split in 2024.

As for Devin, the reality star and the 29-year-old athlete had an on-and-off relationship between 2020 and 2022.

Rumors of a feud began after the Grammy-winning Latin artist allegedly shaded Devin on the 2023 track Coco Chanel.