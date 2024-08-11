Adele finally solves engagement mystery with big announcement on stage in Germany

Munich, Germany - Adele confirmed her engagement to NBA super agent Rich Paul to her fans while performing in Germany!

Adele told fans in Munich, Germany that she is engaged to be married and showed off her ring. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The chart-topping singer revealed in 2021 that she was in a relationship with the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which has represented stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and John Wall.

Social media videos from one of Adele's Munich concerts show her spotting someone carrying a sign saying "Will you marry me?" to which she responds: "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married, so I can't, but I appreciate it, thank you."

Adele also showed off what looked like an engagement ring to the audience.

Adele previously told Vogue that before Paul, who has regularly attended her Las Vegas residency, the people she dated "hated" her fame.

"They'd find it stressful being out or seen with me. Whereas he's not frazzled by it at all."

She announced her split from her former husband, the charity boss Simon Konecki, in April 2019.

Adele is performing a 10-date string of gigs in Munich city this month in a bespoke arena with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

The singer last performed in mainland Europe in 2016 and in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.