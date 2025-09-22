Will Adele perform at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Los Angeles, California - Rumor has it that Adele could take the stage for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show next February!

Adele is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. © Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

Insiders told Page Six that while the 37-year-old singer has been approached about performing, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Other rumored performers include Taylor Swift, who recently announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, and fellow pop star Miley Cyrus.

Adele has a history with the Super Bowl, both as a fan and a potential performer.

At a 2024 Las Vegas show, she joked about attending the big game just to see Rihanna perform at halftime.

And Adele previously declined the 2017 show, saying, "First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl... I mean, that show is not about music. I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no."