Adele breaks down in tears as she delivers emotional message at final Vegas residency show

Las Vegas, Nevada - Adele got emotional as she told fans she will miss them "terribly" during her final Las Vegas residency show.

Adele bid farewell to her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night, tearfully telling fans that she would miss them "terribly" (file photo). © Tolga Akmen / AFP

The British singer-songwriter launched Weekends With Adele at Caesars Palace in November 2022 and performed her 100th show on Saturday.

Her run of sell-out shows at the venue, which seats around 4,000 people, has been a success – but has also taken its toll.

In July, she announced she would be taking a "big break" from music after her current run of shows.

Videos posted online from her concert on Saturday show the singer getting tearful as she bid farewell to Vegas.

"It’s been wonderful, and I will miss it terribly, and I will miss you terribly," she said. "I don’t know when I next want to perform again."

She also said she got "closure" when none other than Celine Dion came to watch her perform, admitting that she cried for a "whole week" afterward.

"It was just such a full circle moment for me because that’s the only reason I ever even wanted to be in here," she added.

Adele shared a tearful embrace with Dion after she spotted the singer in the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – itself built for the Canadian star's own residency.