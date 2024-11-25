Adele breaks down in tears as she delivers emotional message at final Vegas residency show
Las Vegas, Nevada - Adele got emotional as she told fans she will miss them "terribly" during her final Las Vegas residency show.
The British singer-songwriter launched Weekends With Adele at Caesars Palace in November 2022 and performed her 100th show on Saturday.
Her run of sell-out shows at the venue, which seats around 4,000 people, has been a success – but has also taken its toll.
In July, she announced she would be taking a "big break" from music after her current run of shows.
Videos posted online from her concert on Saturday show the singer getting tearful as she bid farewell to Vegas.
"It’s been wonderful, and I will miss it terribly, and I will miss you terribly," she said. "I don’t know when I next want to perform again."
She also said she got "closure" when none other than Celine Dion came to watch her perform, admitting that she cried for a "whole week" afterward.
"It was just such a full circle moment for me because that’s the only reason I ever even wanted to be in here," she added.
Adele shared a tearful embrace with Dion after she spotted the singer in the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – itself built for the Canadian star's own residency.
The Rolling In The Deep singer has been vocal about her love for Dion over the years, hailing her as "Queen Celine" after attending one of her performances in an Instagram post in 2018.
Cover photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP