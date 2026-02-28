Harry Styles hits the red carpet – and the stage – at 2026 BRIT awards!

Manchester, UK - Harry Styles celebrated his new era with a fan-frenzy-inducing appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards, where he performed his latest single live for the first time.

Harry Styles opened up the 2026 BRIT Awards with a performance of his new single, Aperture. © Collage: Adrian Dennis / AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

He's back!

The 32-year-old officially returned to the public eye on Saturday night, hitting the red carpet for the UK's famed music awards.

Harry put a fun spin on the traditional suit in a pinstripe Chanel ensemble featuring a double-breasted jacket and oversized pants.

Inside the venue, the former One Direction star ditched the suit jacket to open up the show with a performance of Aperture, marking the first time he's sung it live since it was released last month.

The performance saw Harry sing alongside a background choir and an extensive crew of dancers dressed in black t-shirts and jeans.

Aperture is the first single from the As It Was singer's anticipated fourth studio album titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.



The record is set to drop on March 6.