Adele's labels ordered by Brazilian court to pull song over accusations of plagiarism

Brasília, Brazil - Adele 's song Million Years Ago is at the center of a brewing plagiarism fight after a Brazilian judge ordered it pulled from streaming services.

The Skyfall singer has been accused of plagiarism by Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes, who is suing for lost royalties and about $160,000 in moral damages. He is also seeking a songwriting credit.

Brazilian subsidiaries of Adele's labels, Sony and Universal, face fines of $8000 "per act of non-compliance" according to the injunction, which was issued by judge Victor Torres on Friday in Rio de Janeiro.

AFP obtained the injunction on Monday, revealing that it orders Adele's labels to cease "immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercializing the song Million Years Ago."

The order covers every "modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform."

Fredimio Trotta, the lawyer who filed the plagiarism complaint on behalf of Geraes, called the suit a "landmark for Brazilian music, which... has often been copied to compose successful international hits."

Neither Sony nor Universal are yet to issue a statement on the injunction, and it is unclear whether the publishers will pull the song from global sales and streaming platforms.