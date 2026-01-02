Singer Pink reveals she spent New Year's in the hospital in candid post
Los Angeles, California - Singer Pink said goodbye to 2025 with a surprisingly candid Instagram post, where she revealed she spent the holiday in the hospital.
In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old wrote, "This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying."
Nevertheless, she emphasized the beauty she's observed despite everything – especially when she's spending time with her kids.
"Loving and laughing, cooking and dancing, crying and screaming, forgiving and apologizing, and all the rest of our beautiful messiness. So much beauty in amongst it all," Pink gushed.
The Raise Your Glass artist then went on to talk openly about her health, explaining that she deliberately paused at the end of the year to pay attention to her health and "fixing" her body.
"It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck," she said.
"A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it's worth. Rock 'n' roll is a contact sport."
Pink reveals her 2026 New Year's resolutions
As a result of her procedure, the mom of two spent her New Year's Eve in the hospital, while her family was out snowboarding.
But the reality isn't one Pink is looking at with melancholy – instead, she's reading to enjoy 2026 in good health and happiness.
The So What songstress made her resolutions clear as well, aiming to leave her hurt behind, choose joy, push down negative thoughts, and never stop looking for light.
"Happy new year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred," she added.
"Let's shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@pink