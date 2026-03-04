Hailey Bieber reveals pregnancy was a "surprise" due to scary condition
Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber dished on getting diagnosed with a scary medical condition ahead of her pregnancy with her and Justin's son, Jack Blues.
The 29-year-old shared on the SHE MD podcast that she was "surprised" to learn she was pregnant with her now 16-month-old son.
After co-host Mary Alice Haney asked whether Hailey "planned" her pregnancy, she shared that her OB/GYN and fellow host Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi warned her not to get pregnant.
The Rhode founder explained, "So, I had a septum in my uterus, and Dr. A kept saying, 'Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue.'"
Hailey continued, "And I was like, 'Okay. Well, I'm not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we'll just cross that bridge when we get there.'
"And then I magically got pregnant."
Dr. Aliabadi then interjected, saying "And then she calls me, and she's like, 'I'm pregnant!' And I'm like, 'No!'"
Hailey Bieber says she was at risk for a miscarriage due to uterine septum
Dr. Aliabadi further shared that a uterine septum – a condition that increases the risk of a miscarriage and preterm delivery – is also genetic, and Hailey's case was "moderate."
The model added, "Which I think was our bigger scare."
"Because we realized as the baby was growing, the septum, it was, you know, expanding. Everything was opening and doing what it needed to do, luckily," she continued.
Thankfully, Hailey's pregnancy went well, and her son will be turning two this summer!
Hailey added, "I was convinced I was going to go into labor early because of my mom's history, but my body had its own plan."
