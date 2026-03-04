Hailey Bieber reveals pregnancy was a "surprise" due to scary condition

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber dished on getting diagnosed with a scary medical condition ahead of her pregnancy with her and Justin 's son, Jack Blues.

Hailey Bieber dished on being diagnosed with a uterine septum before welcoming her son, Jack Blues. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haileybieber

The 29-year-old shared on the SHE MD podcast that she was "surprised" to learn she was pregnant with her now 16-month-old son.

After co-host Mary Alice Haney asked whether Hailey "planned" her pregnancy, she shared that her OB/GYN and fellow host Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi warned her not to get pregnant.

The Rhode founder explained, "So, I had a septum in my uterus, and Dr. A kept saying, 'Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue.'"

Hailey continued, "And I was like, 'Okay. Well, I'm not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we'll just cross that bridge when we get there.'

"And then I magically got pregnant."

Dr. Aliabadi then interjected, saying "And then she calls me, and she's like, 'I'm pregnant!' And I'm like, 'No!'"