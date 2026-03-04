Megan Fox returns to Instagram with steamy snaps – and MGK approves!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has shown proof of life with risqué new images that she dropped on Instagram!

Megan Fox made her return to Instagram with sexy photos that got a surprising reaction from Machine Gun Kelly! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox & IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

The 39-year-old broke her IG hiatus with provocative new photos and a telling caption on Tuesday.

Megan's post featured her lying on the floor in nothing but a black shirt and matching thong.

More pics showed Megan sporting knee-high black stockings and matching platform heels as she ended the photo dump with a boomerang clip from the shoot.

She captioned the post, "Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed," while she further teased her return on her Story by writing over one of her snaps, "I'm alive, new pics just dropped."

The Subservience star's photos got over four million likes, and her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, cheekily wrote "stoked i have your phone number," in the comments section!

The exes, who share 11-month-old daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker, split shortly after announcing Megan's pregnancy in late 2024.