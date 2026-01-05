Are Tom Brady and Alix Earle really dating? Here's the tea on those rumors!

Alix Earle (r.) and Tom Brady are sparking dating rumors after their viral cozy moment on New Year's Eve. © Collage: Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@alix_earle

Fireworks did indeed fly between the 25-year-old and the former NFL quarterback on New Year's Eve, per viral videos of the two.

After Tom and Alix were caught getting cozy in St. Barths at a holiday party, the online personality seemingly hinted at the moment in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Under the photo dump that recapped the excursion, she teased, "Rumor has it we're still dancing.

She added, "New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year. words can't describe how amazing this trip was."

Stars Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell were also spotted on the yacht in the carousel of images, which featured Alix in a stunning red bikini.

Alix split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios after a two-year romance in December, while the 48-year-old has seemingly been single since his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen in 2022.