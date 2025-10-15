Kim Kardashian has telling reaction to Tom Brady dating talk on Call Her Daddy!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian coyly dodged questions about rumored flame Tom Brady on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, keeping fans guessing once again.
During Wednesday's episode, the reality star found herself in two awkward moments involving the retired NFL legend.
In the show's "exes edition" of F**k, Marry, Kill, host Alex Cooper asked Kim to choose between her famous former flames - Pete Davidson, Tom Brady, and Kris Humphries.
Kim smirked and said, "I'll get in way too much trouble there," playfully avoiding the question.
Later, during "Confess or Text," Alex pushed further, asking how serious she and Tom really were.
The 44-year-old laughed and exclaimed, "Oh my god," before Alex pressed, "Like a date?"
But Kimmy Cakes wasn't taking the bait - quickly shutting down the conversation with, "I'm not gonna answer that."
Her coyness only reignited rumors she had a fling with the Super Bowl champ!
At Netflix's Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady last year, Kim teased, "I wasn't going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might."
Cover photo: Collage: MANNY CARABEL & MITCHELL LEFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP