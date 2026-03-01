Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of March 2026

Craving a new read to dive into this month? Look no further, as March's new book releases welcome something special for every kind of reader.

By Kelly Christ

March 2026 welcomes new releases from authors like Yann Martel and Tana French. 2026's new releases have been stirring up excitement for bookworms everywhere, and March will be no different! From the return of a fan-favorite detective to a swoon-worthy second-chance romance, which March release will you add to your TBR? No matter what you're in the mood for this month, you won't want to miss these hot new titles. Read on to learn all about TAG24's most anticipated book releases of March 2026!

Son of Nobody by Yann Martel

Son of Nobody will be published on March 31. © WW Norton & Company Yann Martel, the best-selling author of Life of Pi, is set to release Son of Nobody – a can't-miss retelling of the Trojan War. The story features narratives in two timelines: one, an epic poem penned by a soldier named Psoas, and another, a modern scholar's translation of the lost work. As the synopsis teases, Son of Nobody "upends the regal perspective of traditional epics and shows that the past is never done with." Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton heat things up with secret getaway Son of Nobody hits bookstores on March 31.

The Keeper by Tana French

The Keeper will be published on March 31. © Viking Fan-favorite mystery writer Tana French returns this month with The Keeper – the third and final book in the Cal Hooper series. This thriller follows the mysterious death of Rachel Holohan in a remote Irish village. The crime sends shockwaves through the close-knit town, and threatens to expose dark secrets. As Hooper uncovers a shocking scheme with a connection to Rachel's death, tensions in the town escalate – and everyone's a suspect. The Keeper arrives on March 31.

The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez

The Night We Met will be published on March 31. © Hachette Book Group As spring begins, romance will blossom with a swoon-worthy new read from Abby Jimenez. The Night We Met explores the aftermath of one small decision, and how one night may have changed Larissa's life forever. That choice comes when Larissa decides which guy to ride home with from a concert. The decision leads Larissa into a relationship with Mike, but as time passes, she wonders if she may have left the "perfect" man behind by overlooking his best friend, Chris. The Night We Met will be released on March 31.