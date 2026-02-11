Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime show makes history despite dip in ratings

Santa Clara, California - Bad Bunny 's electrifying halftime show during the Super Bowl LX reportedly falls shy of broadcast ratings.

Bad Bunny's Halftime show made history last the most watched Super Bowl Spanish-language performance. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Per Nielsen Big Data + Panel ratings, the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots averaged 124.9 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+.

During the second quarter, viewership spiked to 137.8 million – which is the highest peak in US television history.

Overall, the recent game is now the second-most-watched show in US history behind last year's Philadelphia Eagles win against the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw 127.7 million US viewers.

As for the Oasis rapper's 13-minute set, a reported 128.2 million viewers tuned in – making it the most-watched halftime show in Spanish-language history.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, made history as the first headliner to sing only in Spanish – despite some heavy criticism from Donald Trump and the far-right.