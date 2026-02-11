Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime show makes history despite dip in ratings

The Super Bowl LX saw the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots, but a dip in viewership, as Bad Bunny's halftime show made history.

By Elyse Johnson

Santa Clara, California - Bad Bunny's electrifying halftime show during the Super Bowl LX reportedly falls shy of broadcast ratings.

Bad Bunny's Halftime show made history last the most watched Super Bowl Spanish-language performance.  © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Per Nielsen Big Data + Panel ratings, the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots averaged 124.9 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+.

During the second quarter, viewership spiked to 137.8 million – which is the highest peak in US television history.

Overall, the recent game is now the second-most-watched show in US history behind last year's Philadelphia Eagles win against the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw 127.7 million US viewers.

As for the Oasis rapper's 13-minute set, a reported 128.2 million viewers tuned in – making it the most-watched halftime show in Spanish-language history.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, made history as the first headliner to sing only in Spanish – despite some heavy criticism from Donald Trump and the far-right.

The Grammy-winning superstar was joined on stage by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin while Cardi B, Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal were seen vibing in his La Casita backdrop during the performance.

