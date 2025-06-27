Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home ransacked in shocking robbery

Los Angeles, California - Burglars broke into Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home on Thursday, ransacking the property and fleeing with stolen items while the Oscar-winning star was traveling to promote his new movie.

Brad Pitt's home in Los Angeles was ransacked by robbers on Thursday evening, according to the LAPD. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told NBC News that a break-in took place at a residence in the Los Feliz neighborhood around 10:30 PM PT, without officially confirming who owned the home.

Per NBC News and the Los Angeles Times, police said that three suspects climbed over a front fence and broke in through the home's front window before ransacking the location and fleeing with some belongings.

The value of the stolen items has not been disclosed.

Pitt was not home at the time, as he has been on a global promotional tour for his new film F1. The 61-year-old attended the premiere in London this week.

He bought the property in 2023 for $5.5 million, according to Variety magazine.

Pitt is the among the most recent celebrities to have their Los Angeles homes burglarized.

About $500,000 of jewelry was allegedly stolen from the home of French striker Olivier Giroud of MLS side Los Angeles FC in a burglary in February.