Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola have babies on the brain amid nasty family feud!

Los Angeles, California - After Brooklyn Beckham ignited an explosive feud with his famous parents, the 26-year-old star is said to be thinking about starting a family of his own!

Brooklyn (l.) and Nicola Peltz Beckham are on the same page when it comes to family planning. © Screenshot/Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham

A friend of Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, told The Sun that the two are currently in intensive talks about raising a child who is not biologically related to them.

"This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on," the insider added.

"They both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted.."

The pair recognize how many privileges they grew up with, so they "strongly want to give back by offering a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life."

Nicola also recently lost a significant amount of weight for a new movie role, so getting pregnant right now "seems out of the question," the tipster explained.

So, will the young couple soon start a family by adopting their own bundle of joy?