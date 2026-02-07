Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola have babies on the brain amid nasty family feud!
Los Angeles, California - After Brooklyn Beckham ignited an explosive feud with his famous parents, the 26-year-old star is said to be thinking about starting a family of his own!
A friend of Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, told The Sun that the two are currently in intensive talks about raising a child who is not biologically related to them.
"This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on," the insider added.
"They both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted.."
The pair recognize how many privileges they grew up with, so they "strongly want to give back by offering a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life."
Nicola also recently lost a significant amount of weight for a new movie role, so getting pregnant right now "seems out of the question," the tipster explained.
So, will the young couple soon start a family by adopting their own bundle of joy?
Brooklyn Beckham escalates feud with David and Victoria
Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, must be particularly devastated by the news of a potential grandchild, as they have not heard from their eldest son for more than eight months.
"As two hugely family-orientated people, it would cut them deep not to have a role in a prospective grandchild's life," the source said.
"The prospect of reading about an adopted baby on Instagram does not bear thinking about for them but, sadly, it is a very real prospect."
Rumors of a rift between Brooklyn and his parents had been swirling for some time, but things took a wild turn last month, when the aspiring chef lashed out at David and Victoria in a scathing rant.
Brooklyn accused his parents of sabotaging his relationship with Nicola and seeking to control him throughout his life, emphasizing that he has no desire to reconcile with them at this point.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham