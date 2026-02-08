Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes heartbreaking confession: "Never felt so much pain"

Wellington, Florida - In October 2024, former One Direction star Liam Payne died at just 31 years old after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony – a loss that his girlfriend Kate Cassidy is still struggling with today.

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of late One Direction star Liam Payne (l.), shared a heartbreaking update after returning to the home she shared with Liam. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kateecass

In a video posted on TikTok, the 26-year-old influencer sits in her car, fighting back tears as she takes a trip down memory lane.

"I've been sitting outside of the house that I used to live in with Liam for the past 45 minutes just in my car," she said.

"And it's just really hard to wrap my head around the fact that I'm not pulling in the driveway and going home to him being there."

For Kate, it's still difficult to comprehend that you simply never know what life has in store for you.

"Life can bring you plenty of happiness and plenty of joy, I've experienced it all. But I've never felt this much pain," she said.

Kate had decided to return to her and Liam's adopted home in Florida to move forward in her grieving process – "But I feel like this trip has been the opposite for me," she admitted.