Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy makes heartbreaking confession: "Never felt so much pain"
Wellington, Florida - In October 2024, former One Direction star Liam Payne died at just 31 years old after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony – a loss that his girlfriend Kate Cassidy is still struggling with today.
In a video posted on TikTok, the 26-year-old influencer sits in her car, fighting back tears as she takes a trip down memory lane.
"I've been sitting outside of the house that I used to live in with Liam for the past 45 minutes just in my car," she said.
"And it's just really hard to wrap my head around the fact that I'm not pulling in the driveway and going home to him being there."
For Kate, it's still difficult to comprehend that you simply never know what life has in store for you.
"Life can bring you plenty of happiness and plenty of joy, I've experienced it all. But I've never felt this much pain," she said.
Kate had decided to return to her and Liam's adopted home in Florida to move forward in her grieving process – "But I feel like this trip has been the opposite for me," she admitted.
Kate Cassidy returns to the home she shared with Liam Payne
Sadly, she continued, "I would do absolutely anything right now to be able to pull onto the driveway and just be walking into the house with him waiting for me on the couch."
Every day, Kate is confronted with the fact that grieving is anything but straightforward.
"I've been doing a lot of things that me and Liam would enjoy, and instead of it bringing me comfort, it's really just brought me nothing but sadness," she explained.
"I feel like I'm just five steps backwards."
Despite everything, Kate emphasized that she still wants to be back at the place where she and Liam were so happy.
"And I do love being here, I know that makes no sense because I'm sitting here crying my eyes out saying that it's bringing me so much sadness but I love it so much because I was just so in love with him."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kateecass