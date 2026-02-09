Romeo Beckham slams brother Brooklyn Beckham with new "family" themed tattoo amid feud

23-year-old Romeo Beckham took a thinly veiled shot at his older brother Brooklyn by posting what looks to be a brand new tattoo tribute to his family.

By Evan Williams

London, UK - 23-year-old Romeo Beckham took a thinly veiled shot at his older brother Brooklyn by posting what looks to be a brand new tattoo tribute to his family on social media.

Romeo Beckham (r) took a thinly veiled swipe at his brother Brooklyn by posting what looks like a new tattoo tribute to his family.
Romeo Beckham (r) took a thinly veiled swipe at his brother Brooklyn by posting what looks like a new tattoo tribute to his family.  © AFP/Chandan Khanna

Romeo Beckham's tattoo reveal comes as his family is embroiled in a feud over claims made by Brooklyn that both David and Victoria Beckham have behaved badly towards his wife, Nicola Peltz.

In a post on his tattoo artist's Instagram page, an image of Romeo's neck shows a small tattoo inked into his skin, simply reading "Family."

It is located above a larger religious tattoo that depicts a cross held aloft by a pair of angel wings.

Puerto Rico proudly awaits Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
Music Puerto Rico proudly awaits Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

Romeo has, on multiple occasions, been featured on the Fine Line Hearts Club Instagram page, which seems to have tattooed a number of the many intricate pieces of his body art.

Last year, a series of photographs showed a brand-new piece of text tattooed onto his left shoulder.

The inking comes as a touching tribute to his family at a time when Brooklyn is waging an angry war on his parents via social media.

His attacks have even reached into the tattoo world, with Brooklyn covering up a tribute to his father and inking over a similar tribute to his mother.

Rumors are even flying that the oldest brother may be planning to write a tell-all book about his feud with David and Victoria, a move that would intensify the already sordid spat.

Cover photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna

More on Celebrities: