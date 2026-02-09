Romeo Beckham slams brother Brooklyn Beckham with new "family" themed tattoo amid feud

London, UK - 23-year-old Romeo Beckham took a thinly veiled shot at his older brother Brooklyn by posting what looks to be a brand new tattoo tribute to his family on social media.

Romeo Beckham (r) took a thinly veiled swipe at his brother Brooklyn by posting what looks like a new tattoo tribute to his family. © AFP/Chandan Khanna

Romeo Beckham's tattoo reveal comes as his family is embroiled in a feud over claims made by Brooklyn that both David and Victoria Beckham have behaved badly towards his wife, Nicola Peltz.

In a post on his tattoo artist's Instagram page, an image of Romeo's neck shows a small tattoo inked into his skin, simply reading "Family."

It is located above a larger religious tattoo that depicts a cross held aloft by a pair of angel wings.

Romeo has, on multiple occasions, been featured on the Fine Line Hearts Club Instagram page, which seems to have tattooed a number of the many intricate pieces of his body art.

Last year, a series of photographs showed a brand-new piece of text tattooed onto his left shoulder.

The inking comes as a touching tribute to his family at a time when Brooklyn is waging an angry war on his parents via social media.

His attacks have even reached into the tattoo world, with Brooklyn covering up a tribute to his father and inking over a similar tribute to his mother.