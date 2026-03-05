Pop star Zara Larsson opens up about brutal reaction to her concert: "It felt medieval"

Sweden - Pop star Zara Larsson recently recalled a bizarre experience she had with some children while performing at the beginning of her career.

Zara Larsson (28) released her fifth studio album Midnight Sun last year. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

In a TikTok video, the 28-year-old Swede showed an old clip of herself singing her hit Lush Life on a small stage at a radio station.

"You know what's so funny? The fact that you have footage from this day is iconic to me because I will never forget this performance," she said with a laugh.

The reason: there were several children in the back of the crowd who let their good parenting slip during her performance!

"They were throwing grapes at me, and it felt so medieval," she continued. "It felt like ducking tomatoes up there on this tiny stage with the radio station that I was there with."

Today, Larsson can laugh about the situation – even though she thought the moment was pretty crazy at the time.

"I have been outside of an IKEA parking lot, five people in the crowd, every mall, schools, high schools, elementary schools, colleges," she said.

"Like, if there was a stage and an opportunity to perform, hey, it's what I do, you know?"