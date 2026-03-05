Emma Watson sparks romance rumors with billionaire businessman!

Mexico City, Mexico - Who has cast a spell on her? Harry Potter star Emma Watson seems to be happily in love, as some PDA-heavy photos from a recent airport visit suggest!

Emma Watson (35) apparently has a new man by her side. © IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The 35-year-old was seen kissing the Mexican billionaire heir Gonzalo Hevia Baillères in pictures obtained by People magazine on Wednesday.

The first romance rumors about the actor and the entrepreneur were already circulating at the end of 2025.

According to the news portal Quién, the couple was spotted in the French luxury ski resort of Courchevel at the time.

A short time later, Emma and Gonzalo, who currently leads an AI company, reportedly went on vacation in Punta Mita on the Mexican Pacific coast.

The two have not officially confirmed their relationship status.

After the steamy photos went viral, an inside source dished that the Little Women star is "on cloud nine" with Gonzalo, who "seems like a good guy."

Emma has largely managed to keep her love life private, but she is believed to have last dated Brandon Green, the son of British fashion executive Sir Philip Green.