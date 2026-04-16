Cardi B cries "real life tears" after astonishingly successful hair product launch

New York, New York - Cardi B 's is on a real roll on and off the stage as her Grow-Good hair products sold out less than an hour after the big launch!

Cardi B took to Instagram celebrated to hugely successful launch of her hair care products on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshots/ Instagram Cardi B

"The way ya showed up for today's Grow Good launch has me in real life tears," Cardi wrote on Instagram after her hair products sold out in just 45 minutes on Wednesday.

Grow Good isn't her first business venture. The star also has a special line of alcoholic whipped cream called Whipshots.

"I wanted to take things to another level 3 years ago when I decided I wanted more for myself and my legacy," Cardi revealed. "I needed something I could call my own. Building this brand and this business has been one of the most difficult things I've ever done but watching you all love on something that I put my whole heart into makes it all worth it."

Grow-Good includes a hair mask, hydrating shampoos, conditioners, and a serum.

"I'm so proud and I can not wait to see your reviews and more importantly.. your RESULTS!" Cardi gushed.

In a mysterious coda to her post, she added: "Right now asking God for more feels greedy… well, I asked him for one more thing, but in due time that will come."