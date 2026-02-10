Catherine O'Hara's cause of death revealed as Hollywood mourns

Los Angeles, California - Beloved movie and TV star Catherine O'Hara passed away from a pulmonary embolism with cancer as the underlying cause, her death certificate revealed.

Catherine O'Hara's long-term cause of death was revealed to be rectal cancer, with a pulmonary embolism named as the immediate factor. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Tributes have poured in for the Home Alone star, who died on January 30 at the age of 71.

A Los Angeles County death certificate issued on Monday listed the embolism as the immediate cause of her death at a hospital in Santa Monica, California.

Rectal cancer was given as the long-term cause of her death, with the oncologist who signed off the certificate indicating that he had been treating her since March last year.

The Canadian-American actress was also known for her roles in the Beetlejuice franchise and Schitt's Creek, for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Meryl Streep, Macaulay Culkin, Michael Keaton, and Seth Rogen – among many other big Hollywood names – paid tribute to O'Hara in the days following her death.

Eugene Levy, her on-screen husband in Schitt's Creek, said he was struggling for words to describe the loss of the actress.

In a statement, Levy said: "Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honour of knowing and working with the great Catherine O'Hara for over 50 years."

He added that he "cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship."

Alec Baldwin, who starred with her in Beetlejuice, described O'Hara as "one of the greatest comic talents in the movie business" who possessed "a quality that was all her own."