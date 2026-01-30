Catherine O'Hara, beloved star of Schitt's Creek and Home Alone, has died

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood star Catherine O'Hara has passed away at the age of 71.

Iconic Hollywood star Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in Schitt's Creek and Best in Show, passed away on Friday at the age of 71. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The beloved comedic actor died on Friday, according to TMZ, but a cause of death has not been revealed.

O'Hara, who was born in Canada, had an extensive filmography, with notable roles in movies like Home Alone, Beetlejuice, and Best in Show.

She added another iconic role to her resumé as the eccentric matriarch Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek, where she starred alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy for six seasons.

The role earned her a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award for the show's final season.

Most recently, O'Hara starred in the Apple TV+ comedy The Studio, scoring another Emmy nod for her performance. She also had a guest role in the post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us on HBO.