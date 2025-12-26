Chris Hemsworth reveals bloody injury in Christmas vacation surfing trip

Fiji - Chris Hemsworth's Christmas vacation in the Pacific island paradise of Fiji took an unfortunate turn when he suffered what looked like a painful surfing accident.

Despite his accident, Chris Hemsworth enjoys spending time with his family during a Fiji surfing trip. © Collage/Instagram/chrishemsworth

The Thor actor (42) was enjoying a sporty getaway with his wife Elsa Pataky (49), their three children, his two brothers Luke (45) and Liam (35), and his father Craig Hemsworth (71).

Hemsworth delighted his more than 58 million Instagram fans with an inside look into the family vacay.

In one of the pics, the Hollywood actor is pictured with blood dripping down his calf while he flexes his arm muscles.

The Hollywood star did not comment on how exactly the injury occurred, but it appeared to be a surfing accident.

Despite the mishap, Hemsworth looked like he enjoyed his time in Fiji with his family. Other pics showed him surfing and relaxing on the beach surrounded by his loved ones.