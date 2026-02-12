Katie Holmes pens emotional tribute to co-star James Van Der Beek after tragic death

Los Angeles, California - Katie Holmes honored her late Dawson's Creek co- star James Van Der Beek after his tragic passing from colorectal cancer.

Katie Homes (r) paid tribute to her late Dawson's Creek co-star, James Van Der Beek, after his death from colorectal cancer. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Everett Collection

The 47-year-old shared a hand-written, heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Wednesday after James' death was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly.

Katie emotionally penned, "James, thank you. To share a space with your imagination is sacred – breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression."

"These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs – adventures of a unique youth," the Batman Begins actor continued.

Katie also praised her co-star's best qualities, including his "compassion, bravery, selflessness, and strength."

She shared that she mourns the loss of the Varsity Blues star "with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it."

Katie went on to address his wife and six children, adding, "We are here for you always and will always be there to shower you with love and compassion."