Valentine's Day: The most romantic Taylor Swift songs for your celebrations

Valentine's Day is upon us, and no celebration would be complete without the perfect romantic playlist.

Taylor Swift is best known for her poignant lyrics about love. No one captures the highs and lows of love quite like Taylor Swift. Through her songwriting, the 33-year-old has crafted hit after hit, and each resonates profoundly with the hopeless romantics of the world. From devastating breakup anthems to swoon-worthy ballads, Swift certainly has a song for every Valentine's Day mood.



You Are In Love

Taylor Swift (l) drew inspiration from the relationship between Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham for the song You Are In Love. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift One of Swift's most romantic love songs uniquely captures the magic of romance from an outsider's perspective. Inspired by the relationship between her close friend Jack Antonoff and his then-girlfriend Lena Dunham, You Are In Love pays homage to all the little moments that embody what it means to be in love. Detailing the subtle hints of realization between the pair, the track ties the subtle sparks of romance into one sweeping ballad. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spice things up with steamy poolside pics In one especially moving lyric, Swift connects the relationship she's watching unfold to her own art as she brilliantly describes the power of love. "And you understand now why they lost their minds and fought the wars / And why I've spent my whole life tryin' to put it into words," she sings.

New Year's Day

Taylor Swift (l) has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2016. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & @joe.alwyn Reputation may have been shrouded in the drama that was Swift's public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but it's actually quite a romantic album. Written at the start of her relationship with long-time beau Joe Alwyn, New Year's Day is a subtle reflection on love that uses an allegory of a New Year's party. Finding magic in the mundane of cleaning up after the party, Swift shares an ode to the potential future with a new love while remaining cautious about the risk of heartbreak that must come along with it. "Please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere," Swift sings at the song's conclusion. The lyrics reflect a bond strong enough to last through thick and thin while underscoring the fear of ever losing someone so special.

invisible string

invisible string is about Taylor Swift's love life. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift While much of folklore came from Swift's active imagination amid lockdown, invisible string is one of the few tracks directly pulling from her own life. The song guides the listener through the many small connections between herself and Alwyn, which began long before the pair even met. "And isn't it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me," Swift sings. The track also connects her experiences of heartbreak that helped lead her to her current love. "Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven," she sings. A beautiful tale of fated soulmates, invisible string proves what's meant to be will always be.

Sweet Nothing

Sweet Nothing was co-written by Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift Midnights is a carefully-curated tapestry of tracks that span different periods in Swift's memory, but one particularly romantic track focuses on the present. Amid the constant pressures of stardom, Swift is able to stay grounded thanks to her strong relationship with Alwyn. Sweet Nothing perfectly illustrates this experience of love – one that is able to save us from outside pressure and the "industry disruptors and soul deconstructors" of the world. "All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing," Swift sings. If you needed another reason to swoon, Sweet Nothing was co-written by the Anti-Hero singer and William Bowery – the not-so-secret pen name for Alwyn. This intimate ballad is a must for a low-key celebration with your true love.

Lover

Taylor Swift's seventh album, Lover, is perfect for Valentine's Day. © Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift Of course, no list of T. Swift love songs would be complete without Lover. The titular track of her seventh album, this romantic ballad captures all the beauty of romance with a dreamy melody. Lover's waltz tempo has made it a top choice for newlyweds' first dances, with Swift even releasing a stunning orchestral remix aptly titled the First Dance Remix. "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue / All's well that ends well to end up with you," Swift sings in this magical track.