Comedian Russell Brand hit with new charges of rape and sexual assault

London, UK - UK police said two new charges, of rape and sexual assault, had been issued on Tuesday against British comedian and actor Russell Brand .

Comedian Russell Brand is now facing two additional charges of rape and sexual assault. © Olivier TOURON / AFP

The media personality turned anti-establishment influencer already pleaded not guilty in May to five charges – one count of rape, one of oral rape, two of sexual assault, and one of indecent assault between 1999 and 2005.

"These new charges are in relation to two further women and are in addition to the charges issued to Brand in April 2025 which involved four women," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

It stressed the total charges now related to six women after further police investigations.

Brand (50), the ex-husband of singer Katy Perry, has been summoned to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 to face the two new charges.

A trial is set to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16 on the five original charges.