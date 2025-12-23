Comedian Russell Brand hit with new charges of rape and sexual assault
London, UK - UK police said two new charges, of rape and sexual assault, had been issued on Tuesday against British comedian and actor Russell Brand.
The media personality turned anti-establishment influencer already pleaded not guilty in May to five charges – one count of rape, one of oral rape, two of sexual assault, and one of indecent assault between 1999 and 2005.
"These new charges are in relation to two further women and are in addition to the charges issued to Brand in April 2025 which involved four women," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
It stressed the total charges now related to six women after further police investigations.
Brand (50), the ex-husband of singer Katy Perry, has been summoned to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 to face the two new charges.
A trial is set to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16 on the five original charges.
Prosecutors charged Brand following a police probe into allegations aired in a Channel 4 documentary.
He is accused of raping one woman in a hotel room following an event in the southern Bournemouth area in 1999.
Another charge relates to the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in central London.
In a video response on X after he was charged in April, Brand said he was "grateful" for the "opportunity" to defend himself.
"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity," he said in the video.
Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi said that the women who have reported Brand's alleged behavior "continue to receive support from specially trained officers".
He added the police investigation was ongoing and urged "anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward".
Cover photo: Olivier TOURON / AFP