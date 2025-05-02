Actor Russell Brand faces multiple rape charges in London court

London, UK - British comedian and actor Russell Brand appeared in a London court on Friday to face five charges of rape and other sexual offences .

British comedian and actor Russell Brand was on Friday bailed by a London court after he appeared to face five charges of rape and other sexual offences. © BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP

49-year-old Brand, who became known internationally as the husband of pop star Katy Perry after forging a career in Britain with his risque comedy routines, was charged last month.

He faces two counts of rape, two of sexual assault, and one of indecent assault.

Arriving for the first court hearing in the case, Brand made his way slowly through a crush of media and onlookers gathered outside the court.

The celebrity, dressed casually in a dark-colored open-necked shirt and jeans, spoke only to confirm his details before being granted bail and ordered to appear in court again on May 30.

In a video response on X after he was charged, Brand denied all the alleged offences and said he was "grateful" for the "opportunity" to defend himself.

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile – but what I never was was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity," he said in the video.

The charges relate to offences alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2005 involving four women.

Prosecutors charged him after a police investigation into allegations following a broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.