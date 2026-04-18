Did Zayn Malik beat up Louis Tomlinson? Instagram unfollow sparks shocking One Direction drama!

Los Angeles, California - The 1D brotherhood is officially in the gutter. Louis Tomlinson has hit the unfollow button on Zayn Malik, and the reason is allegedly a brutal barroom brawl.

Louis Tomlinson (r.) has unfollowed Zayn Malik (l.) on Instagram after reports that Zayn punched him in a bar fight – allegedly after making a comment about Louis' late mom. © Collage: Cindy Ord & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Rumors are swirling that things turned physical while the pair were filming their now-shelved Netflix docuseries six months ago.

According to Page Six, a heated argument exploded after Zayn reportedly made a disparaging comment about Louis' late mother, Johannah Deakin.

The fallout was reportedly bloody, with sources claiming Zayn punched Louis while wearing rings, cutting his face and leaving him with a concussion.

"This happened outside in front of so many people. It was shocking," sources said.

The situation was so serious that Louis required medical treatment, and Netflix has now reportedly axed the entire project, which was originally meant to be a tribute to the late Liam Payne.

While Zayn still follows Louis, the Walls singer has clearly seen enough.