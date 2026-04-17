Aubrey Plaza beams as she debuts baby bump on red carpet

New York, New York - Aubrey Plaza has made her first major appearance since announcing her pregnancy – and attracted everyone's attention.

After a difficult phase in her life, Hollywood star Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child. © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The White Lotus star proudly showed off her baby bump on Thursday at a screening of her new animated series, Kevin, at the Metrograph theater in New York.

Wearing a white mini-dress with a blue floral pattern, Plaza posed radiantly for the cameras, accompanied by co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Quinta Brunson, and John Waters.

The series, which she developed with Joe Wengert and Dan Murphy, tells the unusual story of a house cat who decides to live without humans.

In her private life, Plaza is currently experiencing a particularly moving time: together with her partner Christopher Abbott, she is expecting her first child, who is due in the fall.

She recently confirmed the pregnancy herself in her typically dry manner: "Well, there's a baby inside of me," she joked on the Smartless podcast.

The 41-year-old had a difficult year in 2025, as she had to deal with the tragic loss of her husband, Jeff Baena, from whom she'd separated the year prior.

But now, she appears visibly happy, with her rep calling it a "beautiful surprise" that has given her a new lease of life.