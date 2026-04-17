Singer D4vd arrested on murder charges after teen's body is found in his car

Los Angeles, California - Around seven months after the decomposed body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in the car of the singer D4vd, the musician has been arrested on suspicion of murder .

Singer D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, was arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 21-year-old was handcuffed on suspicion of murder in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday, per NBC News.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is being held in custody without bail, and the case will go before the district attorney's office on Monday, it added.

The singer is suspected of killing Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla in a junkyard last September. The car was registered to D4vd.

"We did the best we can to keep tabs on him, but once we developed probable cause to arrest him for murder, then we were on him pretty diligently," Captain Scot Williams, head of the LAPD's Robbery and Homicide Division, explained.

Back in February, it was confirmed that D4vd was the target of the investigation in the case of the slain teen and was considered a suspect.

According to Williams, the outside pressure on the investigators was enormous, but "they were able to put that aside and do the tedious, meticulous work that was needed to ensure we had an airtight case," per the New York Post.