Ice Spice got attacked at a McDonald's, and her viral clapback is perfect: "This wouldn't happen at Wendy's!"
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Ice Spice was slapped in the face by a stranger while eating at a Los Angeles McDonald's on Wednesday morning – and the fallout was anything but quiet.
The drama kicked off when a woman – later identified as an aspiring artist named Vayah – approached Ice Spice's table, per TMZ.
After a brief, tense exchange where Ice appeared to point toward the exit, things went from zero to 100.
The stranger lunged and struck Ice Spice across the face, prompting the rapper to climb over tables to defend herself while bystanders scrambled to intervene.
The chaos didn't stop at the counter as the fight spilled out into the parking lot, allegedly involving a smashed phone and a screaming match with a group of men connected to the attacker.
A final parting shot was caught on camera as the woman threw one last punch while Ice Spice was crossing the street.
Ice Spice's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to Page Six that a report has been filed with the LAPD stating that they will pursue "any and all avenues" to hold the attackers responsible.
Ice Spice responds after getting attacked at McDonald's
The Bronx rapper's lawyer also hinted that the McDonald's location itself might be on the hook for a lack of security during the unprovoked attack.
Meanwhile, Vayah told a different story to TMZ, claiming she only approached the star to give her a compliment.
She alleged that she was met with immediate rudeness and profanity, which is what led to the physical altercation.
While the footage of the scuffle went viral, it was Ice Spice's reaction on X that truly broke the internet.
On Friday, she shared a clip of the melee with the caption, "this wouldn't happen at Wendy's."
The post has already racked up millions of views, with fans praising the rapper for turning a messy situation into a top-tier marketing moment.
Cover photo: Collage: RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / MiS