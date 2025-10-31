Diddy succeeds with request for transfer to low-security New Jersey prison

Trenton, New Jersey - Disgraced rap star Sean "Diddy" Combs has been transferred to a low-security prison in New Jersey to serve his jail term of four years and two months for prostitution-related crimes, a federal register showed Friday.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has had his request to be transferred to the low-security Fort Dix prison in New Jersey granted. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Combs is being held in the Fort Dix prison, some 80 miles south of New York, a facility also known for its drug treatment programs.

His lawyers had requested that Combs be moved to the jailhouse where he is set to stay until May 8, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Arrested in September 2024, the music mogul was convicted this July of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

But a jury acquitted him of the most serious charges – sex trafficking and racketeering.

Tearfully addressing the court before the judge handed down the sentence, which reflects the time he has already served in a notorious Brooklyn lockup, Combs said he was "truly sorry" for his actions.

He apologized to his family as well as his victims, saying his behavior was "disgusting, shameful and sick."