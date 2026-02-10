Alix Earle and Tom Brady's relationship status revealed after cozy Super Bowl sighting!

Los Angeles, California - TikTok star Alix Earle and NFL legend Tom Brady are reportedly "hooking up," a source has revealed.

Alix Earle (l.) and Tom Brady are turning heads with their close New Year's and Super Bowl hangouts! Are sparks flying between the two? © Collage: Phillip Faraone & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The romance rumors started when the pair were spotted together at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barths on December 31, 2025.

Social media clips show the two dancing closely, chatting, and laughing, with Alix leaning in to whisper to Tom and gently resting her hand on her back.

Over Super Bowl weekend, the two were captured talking, smiling, and dancing at a pre-game party while holding drinks.

Fans have taken notice of their chemistry, sparking questions about whether their connection is more than friendly.

And now, a source has confirmed to People that the two are indeed "hooking up."

The 25-year-old recently ended her two-year relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios, citing the difficulties of long-distance and her busy filming schedule for Dancing with the Stars season 34 as reasons for the split.