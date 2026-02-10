Marc Anthony weighs in on Beckham family drama: "Hardly the truth"

London, UK - As things continue to sour in the Beckham clan, singer Marc Anthony – a good friend of the famous family – is speaking out.

Marc Anthony (l.) and David Beckham have been close for years. © MARK DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband has been close with the Beckhams for many years and is even the godfather to Victoria and David's 20-year-old son, Cruz Beckham.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marc weighed in on the viral feud playing out between the Beckhams and their eldest son, Brooklyn.

"I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family," the 57-year-old said.

"They're a wonderful, wonderful family."

Though he didn't want to comment further on what went down, he did claim that how the drama is playing out in the media is "hardly the truth."