Marc Anthony weighs in on Beckham family drama: "Hardly the truth"
London, UK - As things continue to sour in the Beckham clan, singer Marc Anthony – a good friend of the famous family – is speaking out.
Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband has been close with the Beckhams for many years and is even the godfather to Victoria and David's 20-year-old son, Cruz Beckham.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marc weighed in on the viral feud playing out between the Beckhams and their eldest son, Brooklyn.
"I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family," the 57-year-old said.
"They're a wonderful, wonderful family."
Though he didn't want to comment further on what went down, he did claim that how the drama is playing out in the media is "hardly the truth."
Brooklyn Beckham publicly lashed out at his parents
Brooklyn, the eldest son of former soccer star David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, first publicly lashed out at his parents on social media in January.
Among other things, the budding chef accused his parents of having continuously sabotaged his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.
He slammed his mother, in particular, alleging that Victoria left him "humiliated" by dancing "inappropriately" on him during what was meant to be Brooklyn's first dance with Nicola at their wedding.
Now, he wants to stand up for himself for the first time in his life and has no intention of patching things up with his family.
Meanwhile, David and Victoria are said to be hoping for a reconciliation with their son.
Cover photo: MARK DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP