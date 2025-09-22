Disney makes shock U-turn on Jimmy Kimmel suspension!

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, which was abruptly pulled from the air last week after the US government threatened broadcasters, will be back on Tuesday, Disney announced Monday.

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show will return on Tuesday after its abrupt suspension sparked widespread outrage. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & REUTERS

The sudden suspension by ABC, which is owned by Disney, came after conservative complaints about comments Kimmel had made in the wake of the shooting of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," Disney said in a statement. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

Kimmel's abrupt disappearance from the airwaves, apparently after government pressure on broadcasters who distribute ABC, sparked fury, with critics saying the host had been targeted because he is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.