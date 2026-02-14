Jennifer Lopez eyes Bad Bunny collab to reignite her struggling career

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is reportedly looking to team up with her former Super Bowl collaborator Bad Bunny as she navigates a challenging period in her career.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) is reportedly hoping to rekindle her musical connection with Bad Bunny (l.) as he dominates the charts. © Collage: Amy Sussman & ANGELA WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to an inside source, J.Lo is eager to ride the wave of Bad Bunny's current hot streak.

"She's very stressed about her popularity at the moment and is convinced teaming up with Benito could give her the boost she needs," the source revealed, per In Touch.

The insider added, "A duet, a performance… she's open to anything."

The Puerto Rican superstar has been on fire lately, collecting three Grammy awards before delivering a showstopping Super Bowl halftime performance of his own.

But Jennifer's situation tells a different story, as her sluggish concert ticket sales and a severed record label deal have marred her recent trajectory.

"She's planning to invite Benito and his whole entourage for a party at her place so they can get to know each other better," the source revealed.

"He’s a big fan of hers, so no doubt he will say yes to whatever she wants."

The duo isn't starting from scratch – they previously collaborated on the 2018 track Te Guste and shared the stage during Jennifer's 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, back when Bad Bunny was still an emerging artist.