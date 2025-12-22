Driving Home For Christmas singer Chris Rea has passed away

London, UK - British singer Chris Rea, whose songs include the festive hit Driving Home For Christmas, passed away at the age of 74, a spokesperson for his family said on Monday.

Chris Rea, best known for his hit songs Driving Home For Christmas and The Road To Hell, died at the age of 74. © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

The Middlesbrough-born musician was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001, and in 2016 he suffered a stroke.

Rea found fame in the late 70s and 80s with hits such as Fool (If You Think It’s Over), Let's Dance, and The Road To Hell.

A statement from his family to the Press Association said: "Singer/songwriter and guitarist, Chris Rea passed away earlier today in hospital following a short illness. A statement on behalf of his wife and two children was released to the media this afternoon.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris.

"He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family."

Rea’s debut album titled Whatever Happened To Benny Santini?, a reference to the stage name his record label wanted him to adopt, was released in 1978.

The track Fool (If You Think It’s Over) went on to be nominated for a Grammy.

He did not find such success again for a few years but by the time his eighth album On The Beach, spawning a hit single of the same name, was released, he became well-known in UK and around Europe.