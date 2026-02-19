Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet caught having adorbs PDA-filled pizza date for Valentine's Day

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had a loved-up pizza date amid rumors that they're keeping a low profile ahead of the Oscars.

Kylie Jenner (r) and Timothée Chalamet (l) smooched over pizza during their low-key date night. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following reports that Kimothée kept things simple for Valentine's Day, the pair were seen making up for lost time over pizza!

Kylie and Timothée were captured having a cozy date night at Flour Pizzeria & Cafe in LA.

The 28-year-old Khy founder donned a tan trench coat over a white top while the Dune star rocked a black hoodie.

Per TMZ, the pizzeria closed just for Kimothée, allowing the pair to have the entire place to themselves, where they also displayed plenty of PDA.

An insider recently told Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice that the beauty mogul and her 30-year-old boo didn't go "above and beyond" for V-Day so as not to distract from Timothée's 2026 Oscar campaign.