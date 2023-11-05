Elon Musk teases AI chatbot Grok, with real-time access to X

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk on Saturday unveiled details of his new AI tool called Grok, which can access X in real time and will be initially available to the social media platform's top tier of subscribers.

Musk, the tycoon behind Tesla and SpaceX, said the link-up with X, formerly known as Twitter, is "a massive advantage over other models" of generative AI.



Grok "loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way," Musk quipped, adding a laughing emoji to his post.

Grok comes from Stranger in a Strange Land, a 1961 science fiction novel by Robert Heinlein, and means to understand something thoroughly and intuitively.

"As soon as it's out of early beta, xAI's Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers," Musk said.

The social network that Musk bought a year ago launched the Premium+ plan last week for $16 per month, with benefits like no ads.

The billionaire started xAI in July after hiring researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Tesla, and the University of Toronto.

Since OpenAi's generative AI tool ChatGPT exploded on the scene a year ago, the technology has been an area of fierce competition between tech giants Microsoft and Google, as well as Meta and start-ups like Anthropic and Stability AI.

Musk is one of the world's few investors with deep enough pockets to compete with OpenAI, Google, or Meta on AI.