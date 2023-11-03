Elon Musk's xAI to release first AI to "select group"

Washington, DC - Elon Musk said his new artificial intelligence company would release a new AI model on Saturday to a "select group" of users as he looks to rival industry leaders OpenAI and Google.

Elon Musk (pictured) said his artificial intelligence company would release a new AI model on Saturday to a "select group" of users as he looks to rival industry leaders OpenAI and Google. © ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

The release would be the first from Musk's new startup, xAI, which he launched in July after hiring researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Tesla, and the University of Toronto.



"Tomorrow, xAI will release its first AI to a select group. In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists," Musk said Friday on X, his social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The Tesla tycoon has expressed conflicting positions on AI in the past.

In a sit-down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, Musk compared AI to "a magic genie" that gives you any wishes you want, warning however that such fairy tales rarely end well.

For years, Musk has warned that the generative AI models that power programs such as ChatGPT could one day prove an existential threat to humanity.

But he is also investing heavily in the nascent industry and hopes to use the technology in his other companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X.