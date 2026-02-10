MrBeast buys Gen Z-focused banking app in latest expansion of business empire

Greenville, North Carolina - MrBeast , the world's most popular YouTuber, has purchased a Gen Z-focused banking app, he said Monday, marking another addition to his sprawling business interests.

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast speaks onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 3, 2025. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The online star, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced on social media that his company Beast Industries acquired Step, a financial services platform.

"Nobody taught me about investing, building credit, or managing money when I was growing up," the 27-year-old said. "I want to give millions of young people the financial foundation I never had."

Though it offers credit and debit cards, and interest-bearing accounts, Step is technically not a bank, but rather a financial services platform backed by Evolve Bank & Trust.

It was not revealed how much the purchase cost.

Step and Beast industries did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.