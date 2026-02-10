Cardi B and Stefon Diggs fuel major split rumors after Super Bowl loss!
Santa Clara, California - The Super Bowl may not be the only thing Stefon Diggs lost this weekend, as it seems he and Cardi B may have called it quits!
After the New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 31-year-old wide receiver was no longer following Cardi on Instagram.
The 33-year-old rapper has unfollowed him as well, sparking rumors that the two have split up less than a year after going public with their romance.
On Monday, sources confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the lovebirds had indeed broken up.
The split allegedly happened "recently," with a source saying that it's still "possible" the pair, who welcomed a baby boy last November, might reconcile.
"[Cardi] is focused on her upcoming tour and family while figuring out their next steps," the tipster added.
While Stefon had gotten fans buzzing with talk of a possible post-Super Bowl proposal to Cardi, the Bodak Yellow artist gave a bit of a hint on Saturday that the couple had quietly split up.
Did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs break up?
In an interview with ESPN, Cardi was asked to give her beau an "inspiring message" before the big game, but answered with an unenthusiastic "good luck."
The Grammy winner was indeed in attendance at the Super Bowl, but it wasn't in the stands cheering on Stefon – instead, she hit the stage for a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny's halftime performance.
Cardi had been a cheerleader for Stefon all season, celebrating the Patriots' biggest wins and even publicly defending the athlete amid some serious legal trouble.
Cover photo: Collage: THEARON W. HENDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images