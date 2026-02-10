Cardi B and Stefon Diggs fuel major split rumors after Super Bowl loss!

Santa Clara, California - The Super Bowl may not be the only thing Stefon Diggs lost this weekend, as it seems he and Cardi B may have called it quits!

Stefon Diggs (l.) and Cardi B have reportedly called it quits on their romance. © Collage: THEARON W. HENDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images

After the New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 31-year-old wide receiver was no longer following Cardi on Instagram.

The 33-year-old rapper has unfollowed him as well, sparking rumors that the two have split up less than a year after going public with their romance.

On Monday, sources confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the lovebirds had indeed broken up.

The split allegedly happened "recently," with a source saying that it's still "possible" the pair, who welcomed a baby boy last November, might reconcile.

"[Cardi] is focused on her upcoming tour and family while figuring out their next steps," the tipster added.

While Stefon had gotten fans buzzing with talk of a possible post-Super Bowl proposal to Cardi, the Bodak Yellow artist gave a bit of a hint on Saturday that the couple had quietly split up.