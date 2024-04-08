Elon Musk threatened with massive fines as Brazilian supreme court judge orders investigation

Brasília, Brazil - A Supreme Court judge in Brazil ordered an investigation Sunday of Elon Musk after the billionaire criticized the magistrate and accused him of censorship for blocking social media accounts suspected of spreading disinformation.

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes (r.) has ordered an investigation into Elon Musk after the X owner accused him of censorship. © Collage: REUTERS & Sergio Lima / AFP

In an order seen by AFP, Judge Alexandre de Moraes accused the owner of X of "criminal instrumentalization" of the platform.



The judge said "the social network X must refrain from disobeying judicial orders, including by reactivating an account that the Supreme Court ordered blocked." Moraes threatened a fine equivalent to about $20,000 for each reactivated account.

In recent years, the judge has ordered the suspension of Twitter accounts suspected of spreading disinformation.

"Social networks are not lands without laws," the judge wrote in capital letters in his order.

Beginning Saturday evening, Musk took to X to launch a series of attacks against Moraes.

"This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached," the Tesla and SpaceX boss posted.

As a result of Moraes threatening to impose massive fines and "cut off access" to the platform, "we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there," Musk claimed.

"But principles matter more than profit," he said.