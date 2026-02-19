Elon Musk's xAI scores massive investment from Saudi Arabia's Humain

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia's state-backed artificial intelligence firm Humain said Wednesday it had invested $3 billion in billionaire Elon Musk 's xAI.

In a statement, Humain said the investment made them a "significant minority shareholder," and that its xAI holdings would be "converted into SpaceX shares" after the rocket company announced it was taking over the AI start-up earlier this month as Musk pushes to unify his many business interests.

Humain, backed by Saudi Arabia's nearly trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund, launched last May as the world's biggest oil exporter bets on AI to help diversify its economy.

Musk's xAI had previously announced in November it was teaming up with Humain to build a 500-megawatt data center in Saudi Arabia.

That same month, the Saudi firm also inked a new deal with Nvidia as US officials cleared the way for the sale of advanced microchips to the Gulf kingdom.

Stubbornly low oil prices and patchy demand have forced Riyadh to rethink the flamboyant mega-projects tied to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda.

On Friday, several sources told AFP the country was scaling back luxury resort plans on the Red Sea, which could deal a blow to hopes of transforming the coast into a top destination for tourists.